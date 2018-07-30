You can save lives and save a little dough on your next Amazon purchase at the same time.The American Red Cross is facing another blood shortage, so it's offering a free Amazon gift card to anyone who donates blood. You can receive a $5 Amazon gift card by giving the gift of life.The offer starts July 30 and runs through the end of August.You can make an appointment online by going to theEach blood donation can save three lives, according to the Red Cross.