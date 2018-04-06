SOCIETY

World Health Day 2018: Five reasons to be physically active

EMBED </>More Videos

Five reasons to be physically active according to the World Health Organization. (Shutterstock)

There are many benefits to physical activity and exercise, including a reduced risk of disease and better mental health.

Globally, around 23 percent of adults and 81 percent of adolescents are not active enough, according to the World Health Organization.

The WHO has marked World Health Day every year on April 7 since 1950 with an emphasis on a different medical condition each year. The theme of World Health Day 2018 is universal health coverage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhealthexerciseworld health organizationsciencewatercoolerbuzzworthy
SOCIETY
Stripes bringing back Selena-themed cups again
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
Church flooded out during Hurricane Harvey reopened
Utah family drops Boy Scouts discrimination lawsuit
More Society
Top Stories
Teen charged in killing of 8-year-old has history of arrests
Suspects run into woods after bailing out of U-Haul in Pasadena
4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed Clear Lake mom, baby
Wrong-way driver leads police on chase through 3 counties
Conor McGregor turns himself in following backstage melee
How to protect your mobile phone from pop-up ads
Legal gambling? How poker rooms find a path to legality
Dunkin' Donuts giving away free cold brew coffee samples
Show More
8 months of construction closures on West Loop
YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite
The end is near! Galleria road construction will finish in 2018
Dolphin rescued by EMS and another man on High Island
Everybody likes free: What to do in Houston that won't cost you
More News