Re-dedication of Emancipation Park today

Mayor Sylvester Turner will host the highly anticipated re-dedication of Emancipation Park Saturday.A day long festival will be held in conjunction with the re-dedication from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.The park is the oldest park site in the city of Houston.It was purchased for $800 in 1872 by a group of former enslaved African Americans as a gathering place to celebrate freedom.Now the park has undergone a $33 million makeover and is poised to become a jewel in Houston's evolving Third Ward neighborhood.President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and published it on January 1, 1863, but it did not reach Texas for two years. It wasn't until General Granger proclaimed it in Galveston on June 19, 1865 that Texas got the news.