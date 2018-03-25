A pro skateboarder says his brand's logo on a t-shirt got him kicked off a Frontier Airlines flight in Atlanta, but the carrier is telling a much different story.Justin Mallory said he was taken aback by the situation that happened on a flight earlier this month, WSB-TV reports."The shirt is just a graphic," Mallory said. "The shirt is just a graphic."His black tee has a logo featuring two guns, an image that allegedly upset at least one other passenger.Mallory said flight attendants told him he was being kicked off the flight.His attorney believes Mallory has a claim of racial discrimination."The shirt, some would say he's dressed in a hip hop fashion, and he's African American," said Mawuli Davis, Mallory's attorney. "So those three things may have all contributed to the discrimination and profiling against him."Frontier Airlines, however, said Mallory was not complying with flight attendant instructions during the boarding process, leading them to boot him from the flight.In a statement, the airline says in part that Mallory "became argumentative prior to boarding when asked to check his skateboard. The passenger boarded the aircraft and continued to exhibit disruptive behavior."Mallory contests the airline's claim, and says he is considering a lawsuit."I hope it doesn't happen to anyone else," Mallory said. "I wouldn't wish it on anyone."