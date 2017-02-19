SOCIETY

Pro Bowl kiss cam becomes powerful PSA

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Ad Council and the NFL have created a powerful PSA from the most unlikely of places, the kiss cam. (KTRK)

ORLANDO, FL (KTRK) --
The Ad Council and the NFL have created a powerful PSA from the most unlikely of places, the kiss cam.

The video from the Ad Council features a range of people in the crowd kissing and embracing at the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The Ad Council said the spot features, "real families, couples and friends across different races, religions, genders, sexualities, abilities and ages."

The video says love has no religion, no age, no gender, no disability, no race.

The public-service announcement concludes: "Love Has No Labels."

The crowd reacts with joy to the kisses, especially when a woman in an "Orlando Survivor" T-shirt kisses another woman. This refers to the 2016 shooting at an Orlando nightclub targeting LGBT people. The Pro Bowl took place in Orlando this year.

"Love is about who you are and not what you are," a woman says in the ad.

The Ad Council urges people to "rethink bias at lovehasnolabels.com."
Related Topics:
societynfllgbtFlorida
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Eco-friendly makeup line gives back to Houston's foster kids
'Trash Raccoon' hitches seven-mile ride
Galveston ups security ahead of Mardi Gras weekend
SI model Bianca Balti shares modeling tips
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead after shooting in gentleman's club
Woman rushed to hospital after house fire
Flooding rains possible Monday
Swedes scratch heads at Trump's suggestion of major incident
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
Hazmat crews on scene of acid spill in South Houston
Trump invites superfan on stage at campaign rally
Show More
Find My iPhone leads police to Rice robbery suspects
'Cake Boss' bakery opens doors in The Woodlands
Trump rallies supporters by renewing old promises, insults
Roe v. Wade plaintiff Norma McCorvey dead at 69
Houston hosts Sports Illustrated swimsuit party
More News
Top Video
Judge allows lawsuit against Selena widower to proceed
Tomball students raise $9,600 for teacher with cancer
Shopper says man took upskirt photos as she shopped
Hazmat crews on scene of acid spill in South Houston
More Video