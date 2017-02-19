Pro Bowl kiss cam becomes powerful PSA

ORLANDO, FL (KTRK) --The Ad Council and the NFL have created a powerful PSA from the most unlikely of places, the kiss cam.
The video from the Ad Council features a range of people in the crowd kissing and embracing at the 2017 Pro Bowl.
The Ad Council said the spot features, "real families, couples and friends across different races, religions, genders, sexualities, abilities and ages."
The video says love has no religion, no age, no gender, no disability, no race.
The public-service announcement concludes: "Love Has No Labels."
The crowd reacts with joy to the kisses, especially when a woman in an "Orlando Survivor" T-shirt kisses another woman. This refers to the 2016 shooting at an Orlando nightclub targeting LGBT people. The Pro Bowl took place in Orlando this year.
"Love is about who you are and not what you are," a woman says in the ad.
The Ad Council urges people to "rethink bias at lovehasnolabels.com."