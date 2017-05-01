GREAT BRITAIN (KTRK) --Princess Charlotte is just too cute!
Britain's Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge released a photo of their daughter in a tweet Monday.
Charlotte will turn two Tuesday. William and Kate said they're "delighted" to share the photo that was taken at their home last month.
Princess Charlotte is mostly kept out of the public eye. Her big brother George will turn four in July.
