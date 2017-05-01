ROYAL FAMILY

Royals release photo of Baby Charlotte ahead of 2nd birthday

Royal family releases new photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her 2nd birthday. (KTRK)

GREAT BRITAIN (KTRK) --
Princess Charlotte is just too cute!

Britain's Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge released a photo of their daughter in a tweet Monday.

Charlotte will turn two Tuesday. William and Kate said they're "delighted" to share the photo that was taken at their home last month.

Princess Charlotte is mostly kept out of the public eye. Her big brother George will turn four in July.

ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: William and Kate through the years
