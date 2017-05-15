SOCIETY

Preview the "Space City Liftoff Music Festival"

EMBED </>More Videos

A preview of the "Space City Liftoff Music Festival" scheduled for May 20. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
"Space City Liftoff Music Festival" is scheduled for May 20. The event will feature the best of Houston's hip hop artists, including Paul Wall and Lil Keke. There will be giveaways and numerous food trucks on site.

Studio guests are Johnny Dang, the owner of Johnny Dang and Company Fine Jewelry and C. Stone, one of the local artists performing at the "Space City Liftoff Music Festival." The event takes place on May 20th at Johnny Dang and Company at 6224 Richmond. You can find more information, here.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societyABC13 CrossroadsHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Teen wows school by driving tractor to prom night
Houston business owners could win thousands
Miss Black UT responds to backlash
Psychology Professor: African Americans more susceptible to mental issues
More Society
Top Stories
9-year-old injured after men shot up Houston home
It might be a little tougher to grab an Uber today
Suspect in Houston dancer's killing now on the run
BEWARE of worldwide cyberextortion attack
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
Beauty and brains: Federal scientist crowned Miss USA
Frightening: 1 in 3 homeless teens will be paid for sex
Show More
Katy ISD officer wins Miss Texas United States
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
14 year old graduate becomes youngest ever at TCU
Noose found hanging in tree outside school
Man killed by falling tree during Mother's Day BBQ
More News
Top Video
We've partnered with Community Impact Newspaper
3 new shows coming to Smart Financial Centre
25 hurt in charter bus that crashed in Maryland
14 year old graduate becomes youngest ever at TCU
More Video