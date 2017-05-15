Preview the "Space City Liftoff Music Festival"

HOUSTON (KTRK) --"Space City Liftoff Music Festival" is scheduled for May 20. The event will feature the best of Houston's hip hop artists, including Paul Wall and Lil Keke. There will be giveaways and numerous food trucks on site.
Studio guests are Johnny Dang, the owner of Johnny Dang and Company Fine Jewelry and C. Stone, one of the local artists performing at the "Space City Liftoff Music Festival." The event takes place on May 20th at Johnny Dang and Company at 6224 Richmond. You can find more information, here.
