President George H.W. Bush sees 'Hamilton' at the Hobby Center

Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action @HamiltonMusical -- properly attired in Hamilton socks, surrounded by family and friends, epic story and performance. Not a big hashtag man, but congratulations #HamFam!! pic.twitter.com/ZGvMGnqlOj — George Bush (@GeorgeHWBush) May 20, 2018

The cast performed for the former president during their touring show downtown as part of Broadway at the Hobby Center."Hamilton: An American Musical" played in Houston through May 20.