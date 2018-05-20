  • LIVE VIDEO Inside the gathering for exchange student killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
President George H.W. Bush departed Houston today for Maine

President George H.W. Bush had the chance to see Hamilton live

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Former President George H.W. Bush departed Houston today for his summer home in Kennebunkport, Maine.



Bush spent his last night in Houston getting another taste of Broadway at the Hamilton musical.

The former president tweeted out a photo of him at the musical Saturday afternoon saying, in part, "Finally had the chance yesterday to catch some new friends in action at the Hamilton musical."


The cast performed for the former president during their touring show downtown as part of Broadway at the Hobby Center.

"Hamilton: An American Musical" played in Houston through May 20.
