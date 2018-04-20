SOCIETY

Massachusetts preschool bans kids from using term 'best friend'

EMBED </>More Videos

A preschool in Massachusetts has banned the term "best friend," for reasons some parents have deemed "ridiculous."

GEORGETOWN, Massachusetts --
Students attending one preschool in Massachusetts are not allowed to call each other "best friends."

Little Julia attends Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown. Like many 4-year-olds, she loves her dolls, arts and crafts and she has a best friend.

"She said you know so-and-so, you're my best buddy. The teacher told her that she couldn't say that there in school," Julia's mother, Christine Hartwell, told WBZ-TV.

"Best friend" is not a term Julia can use at Pentucket Workshop Preschool.

"I think it's ridiculous. Children who are 4 years old speak from their heart, so they should be able to call kids anything loving - you're my best friend, you're my best pal," Hartwell said.

The school explained to Hartwell that "the term best friend can lead other children to feel excluded," and it can "ultimately lead to the formation of cliques and outsiders," and the school encourages "students to have a wider group of friends."

"Although I think that words are really important and the term 'best' does have an implied meaning to it, I don't know if the right answer is necessarily denying children the ability to use that term," said Dr. Gregory Young, a pediatric psychologist.

Hartwell says Julia still says "best friend" at home, but her daughter seems unsure if the term is appropriate since she was told not to use it at school

"Even now she goes to say it in a loving way -- 'I'm going to go see my best friend Charlie' or this one or that one -- and she looks at me sideways as she's saying it, and she's checking in with me to see if that language is OK," Hartwell said.

Hartwell says her daughter will not be going to school the rest of the year. Pentucket Workshop Preschool has not responded to a request for comment.

WBZ-TV contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyeducationpre-schoolschoolu.s. & worldchildren
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
A look at the church family who knew Mrs. Bush as their own
How April 20 became a pot day
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Fun facts about Queen Elizabeth for her birthday
More Society
Top Stories
18-wheeler driver narrowly escapes truck explosion
What to know if you're going to Barbara Bush's viewing
1 injured after shooting at Florida high school
Police: Driver in wrong-way crash may have been drinking
Man allegedly tried to hire hitman to kill ex-girlfriend and her family
Grandma suspected of killing 2 captured in Texas
Southwest sends $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
How April 20 became a pot day
Fry-yay! Get free McDonald's fries on Friday
Deputy injured in shootout released from hospital
Explosion reported at Texas City refinery
Half-naked man steals beer truck, leads police on chase
More News