A TV meteorologist in Iowa was arrested on-air after a forecast that called for more snow.Police handcuffed morning meteorologist Kaj O'Mara and led him out of the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids.The arrest was a prank by the newsroom and the Marion Police Department. O'Mara was later released on the promise of a warmer forecast and nine days without snow.But if he's wrong about the snow and they get 2-10, he could get 2-10.OK, just kidding. Probably no more than a year.