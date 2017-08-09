Powerball numbers drawn for $323M jackpot

NEW YORK --Wednesday night's big Powerball lottery drawing was for a whopping $323 million!
The winning numbers are 12-30-47-62-36 and Powerball: 9. The powerplay was 4x.
Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to nearly $400 million. This is after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing.
The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing were: 11-17-50-52-74 Mega Ball: 14. The Megaplier was 2x.
The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $382 Million.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff