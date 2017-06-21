Postal Service releases unique solar eclipse stamp

It was released on Tuesday. It's a photo of a total solar eclipse captured in Libya more than a decade ago.
It's the first stamp to use what's called thermochromic ink. When you touch the stamp, the image changes to the moon one on the right. Once the stamp cools, the black eclipse returns.
The next real total solar eclipse will happen August 21.
Click here for more information on the stamp and to order it online.
