Portrait of sacrifice: Art gallery honors fallen Texas soldiers

Baytown artist pays tribute to Texas soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during the war against terrorism. (KTRK)

BAYTOWN, TX
The Portrait of a Warrior Memorial, located in Baytown, is an art gallery like no other.

The walls are decorated with more than 300 paintings of our Texas fallen heroes who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Artist Ken Pridgeon is the man behind the canvas. A self-proclaimed, "poor man's Norman Rockwell," Ken started painting as a hobby while serving in the U.S. Air Force decades ago. After leaving the military he made a career painting billboards in Houston.

Six years ago, he began his mission to create portraits of our soldiers who lost their lives in combat.

"These kids all volunteered, are heroes in my mind and gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom" said Pridgeon. "My goal is to have an art gallery like this in every state across the America."

Ken's heart is as big as his passion. He generously donates a print of each portrait to the fallen heroes' family.

"I hope they get a little bit of healing that I try to give them with each stroke of my paintbrush," said Pridgeon.

