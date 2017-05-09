SOCIETY

Deflating Pikachu gets rushed off stage during dance routine

EMBED </>More Videos

Deflating Pikachu rushed off stage (KTRK)

INCHEON, South Korea (KTRK) --
Poor Pikachu.

A dance routine didn't go quite as planned for one of the Pikachus during the Pokemon World Festival. You could say it had a deflating performance.

The routine got off to a great start. They seemed all in sync, and spectators were enjoying the music and dancing.

But after a few minutes into the dance to the song "You Can't Stop the Beat," a Pikachu in the front started losing its air. Like the saying goes, "the show must go on," and that's exactly what happened as the Pikachu continued with its choreography.

Seconds later, a team of people rushed to the stage like a group of secret service agents, to carry the deflating Pikachu to the back of the stage.

Pikachu tried to come back to join its Pickachu friends, but apparently it didn't have enough air. It started to deflate - again.

SEE ALSO: Artist pays homage to the Pokemon Go craze with dominos

EMBED More News Videos

There are many ways to catch Pokemon Go fever.



The video posted on YouTube made for a pretty funny performance.

As for the team of people who responded quickly to the deflation? It's not clear who they all were, but they sure know how to handle a Pokemon crisis.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
societysouth koreapokemondanceviral videoyoutubeviralbuzzworthy
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
INSIDE LOOK: Top 4 places in Houston you can't get into
Adorable! Mom and daughter's 'salon talk' goes viral
7 things you should know about Houston BCycle
Bad ideas in beauty do-it-yourself trends
More Society
Top Stories
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
FIRST ON 13: Shirtless man steals deputy constable's SUV
Firefighters rescue trapped driver in 4-car crash on Airline
7 things you should know about Houston BCycle
Last day to get $20 tickets to red hot summer concerts
Cancelled flights lead to airport brawl
'Locked and loaded': Woman's warning to home intruder
Show More
INSIDE LOOK: Top 4 places in Houston you can't get into
Vandals leave racist words spray painted on church
81-year-old man with dementia missing in Harris Co.
Man with mental disabilities tackled by DPS officer
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks girl, 9, at zoo
More News
Top Video
Firefighters rescue trapped driver in 4-car crash on Airline
'Locked and loaded': Woman's warning to home intruder
INSIDE LOOK: Top 4 places in Houston you can't get into
Neighbor shoots intruders who tied up family in NE Houston
More Video