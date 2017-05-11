BREAST CANCER

SAN RAFAEL, California --
Hang around San Rafael next few months and you may notice a difference among many of the police.

Putting it bluntly -- it appears to be an epidemic of chrome domes.

"Is this a new look in the department?" ABC7 News asked Officer Dave Casalnuovo.

"Yes it is," he replied.

As it turns out, plenty of San Rafael police officers and firemen had given up their hair Wednesday.

"It's a huge act of love, absolutely," said Elaina Islas, who cuts hair in The Shop on 4th Street.

The Shop provided the sheers and the labor in a large-scale act of support for Officer Leslie O'Toole, who has been fighting breast cancer.

She came in for a touch-up Wednesday night but never expected all of this.

"I can't believe some of the people who did it because they are so proud of their hair," she said.

It's a vow of solidarity for a partner, O'Toole, who is now promoting breast cancer awareness.

"I hope to touch someone. That's why I became a police officer," O'Toole told ABC7 News. "Make a difference in people's lives."

O'Toole has been with the department 11 years. Never expected such an outpouring of love and support, but as she goes through this -- so do they.

"I look like half the men in this room," O'Toole joked.

Actually, she looks better.
