EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1158584" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Carrot-shaped packages filled with pot were found among a load of real produce in south Texas.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1711999" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Border Patrol agents seized thousands of pounds of marijuana disguised as watermelons.

Mexican officials said they have seized three tubs of methamphetamine made to look like edible cactus.The discovery was made at Mexico City's international airport in a package bound for the Netherlands.Officials became suspicious after x-raying the packages and finding the cactus pieces were darker than usual.That is when they opened the tubs and detected a strong chemical smell.Investigators said the shipment was originally from Guadalajara, but we do not have any information on the suspects.