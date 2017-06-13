MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KTRK) --Mexican officials said they have seized three tubs of methamphetamine made to look like edible cactus.
The discovery was made at Mexico City's international airport in a package bound for the Netherlands.
Officials became suspicious after x-raying the packages and finding the cactus pieces were darker than usual.
That is when they opened the tubs and detected a strong chemical smell.
Investigators said the shipment was originally from Guadalajara, but we do not have any information on the suspects.
