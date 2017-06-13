DRUG BUST

Police seize drugs disguised as edible cactus in Mexico City

There is no word on who tried shipping the methamphetamine to the Netherlands.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (KTRK) --
Mexican officials said they have seized three tubs of methamphetamine made to look like edible cactus.

The discovery was made at Mexico City's international airport in a package bound for the Netherlands.

Officials became suspicious after x-raying the packages and finding the cactus pieces were darker than usual.

That is when they opened the tubs and detected a strong chemical smell.

Investigators said the shipment was originally from Guadalajara, but we do not have any information on the suspects.

