Roman Forest police officer hailed a hero after saving drowning boy

A Texas police officer is being hailed a hero for his swift actions to save a little boy. (KTRK)

ROMAN FOREST, Texas (KTRK) --
A Texas police officer is being hailed a hero for his swift actions to save a little boy.

Officer James Parker with the Roman Forest Police Department is a rookie cop. He's been on the job less than a year.

Parker told ABC13 he was on routine patrol Monday afternoon at a city park when a frantic call for help came in over dispatch.

A family in the neighboring city of Woodbranch off Dogwood Trail said their little boy wandered into their above-ground pool. The toddler appeared lifeless.

Officer Parker was first to arrive at the scene.

"He was naked. Laying on the ground. His lips were still pink. I notice vomit and water coming from the child's mouth and nose. I picked the child up. I tilted him down. I tried to get some water out of his lungs," said Parker. "I started CPR. About a minute into CPR, paramedics showed up. We worked for about 20 minutes back and forth. We finally got a faint pulse. The child started taking short breaths."

The boy lived. He's recovering in an intensive care unit at Texas Children's Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.

His mother told Eyewitness News, "Officer Parker was amazing and we are truly grateful for him and his work."

Roman Forest Police Chief Stephen Carlisle said in every near-drowning timing is everything. He said he posted about Parker's actions on social media to shine a positive light on law enforcement.

"When something spectacular happens, I think it benefits law enforcement, in general, to let people know," said Chief Carlisle. "In (a) situation when the brain is not getting oxygen, seconds matter. Not minutes. It's seconds that matter."

Chief Carlisle said Parker also helped save a life a few months ago. The son of Parker's neighbor walked into his house. He apparently shot himself in the groin. Parker quickly made a makeshift tourniquet and helped stop the blood loss.
