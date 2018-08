There comes a time when we all have to face our fears.A Freeport police chief decided to face his fear of needles during a blood drive for his department.The video, posted on Facebook, shows the chief covering his eyes with his hands and moving his legs uncontrollably, while giving blood.Although the chief couldn't dare look at the needle, he faced his fear and possibly saved a life doing so.The blood drive was held on Tuesday, July 17.