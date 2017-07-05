SOCIETY

Plato's Closet in North Dakota bans children under 7 years old

Plato's Closet bans children under 7 in Fargo

FARGO, North Dakota (KTRK) --
A secondhand clothing store in North Dakota is getting blasted for a sign posted on the front of the store.

Plato's Closet posted a sign banning children under 7 years old. The owner put the ban in place after previous situations involving kids that "you wouldn't believe."



Some parents and shoppers find the ban to be ridiculous.

"I can't imagine why anyone wouldn't be allowed in a Plato's Closet. What were they touching that was so precious? A used handbag?" a woman said.

The ban is only put in place at the store in Fargo.

Plato's Closet buys and sells used teen and adult-style clothing and accessories that are "name brands, cool, hip, trendy, clean and in good condition."

