U.S. & WORLD

Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent

EMBED </>More Videos

Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

Eighteen-year-old Bryce Dudal is a pizza deliveryman in Michigan.

Julie Varchetti says her husband had ordered pizza, and Bryce was the deliveryman to show up.

When Bryce arrived, he made a comment about the piano just inside the foyer.

Varchetti's husband invited him to play, and then recorded his amazing talents.

Julie then posted the video on Facebook, where it was shared over and over again, and has since become viral.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldviral video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Hurricane Hector passes near Hawaii this week
Photos from the wildfires across California
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News