There's a good chance you might be grilling with dad this weekend, and if you're looking for the perfect gift to go along with Father's Day dinner, you might want to buy some craft beer. It's a growing trend in Texas."We have 20-40 percent growth of breweries in the state. Just in Houston, we have over 20 breweries in the area," says Jamie Shamburger, the Beer and Wine Manager of HEB Montrose Market.You just need to know what dad likes, and it starts with the hops. Hops add bitterness and citrus flavor to beer. Craft beer beginners usually don't go for hoppy, so consider a lager."A lager is going to be your traditional beer - crisp, light," explains Shamburger.Also look for a blonde ale. Shamburger likes Southern Star Bombshell Blonde."They're located up in Conroe. It's light, crisp, it's a great gateway beer," she adds.Another great beginner beer for dad is cider. Shamburger recommends Bishop's Cider Company."It's a cidery out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area - they do hard ciders. Hard cider is a cross between a beer and a wine," she says.Pale ales have a little more hop. But the really hoppy beers - the stronger flavors - are IPAs or Double IPAs. IPA stands for India Pale Ale. Shamburger likes the Saint Arnold Art Car IPA."This is going to be a hoppier beer, but the hops are really citrusy," Shamburger says.This weekend, you can check out the Father's Day Beer Festivals at local HEBs. You can taste the beer and find the one that's right for you. Finally, a good idea for dad is to do a pick six where you can choose six different craft beers for him to try.Here are the Father's Day Beer Festival locations and times.