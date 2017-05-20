PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day

SOCIETY

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Pippa Middleton is escorted by her father, Michael Middleton, as she arrives for her wedding to James Matthews, Saturday, May 20, 2017. (AP)</span></div>
ENGLEFIELD, England --
Pippa Middleton, radiant in a custom-made gown, married a wealthy financier Saturday as members of Britain's royal family, including her sister, looking on.

She and hedge fund manager James Matthews married at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London.

The wedding party included Prince George, a page boy at 3, and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid. Both are the children of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa's sister.

Prince William and Prince Harry arrived together wearing formal suits. Matthews, smiling broadly, arrived in formal wear.

Middleton came to the church accompanied by her father Michael in a vintage convertible. She wore a custom wedding gown designed by Giles Deacon, a long veil by prominent hat-maker Stephen Jones, and a tiara. Father and daughter had a quiet moment together before entering the church.

The service was conducted by the Rev. Nick Wynne-Jones. Church bells rang as the couple emerged after their vows.

Tennis star Roger Federer and his wife were among the guests.

Before the wedding, a crowd of well-wishers and reporters gathered outside the church grounds on a day of sporadic rain.

After the ceremony, a lavish private reception is being held at the bride's parents' estate in nearby Bucklebury.

The bride's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have had an elaborate glass marquee built on the grounds of their estate for the reception. Guests were advised to bring two outfits so they could change after the wedding ceremony.

The airspace above both villages has been closed to prevent intrusive press crews from flying overhead or launching drones to get video footage.

There is some speculation that Harry will bring his American girlfriend, actress Meghan Markle, to the reception. Their relationship has become serious in recent months, with Harry speaking out to ask the press to respect their privacy.
