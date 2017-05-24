BUZZWORTHY

PHOTOS: Peek inside the Houston Texans' historic training facility

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Texans will be training this summer in West Virginia, and we visited the resort to give you a sneak peek before the team even gets to see their new digs.

While the Texans will train for three weeks in the Greenbrier Resort's Sports Performance Center, a really interesting story can be found underneath its grounds.

Pooja Lodhia has details on Eyewitness News about its secret past and connections to Congress and 26 presidents of the United States.

