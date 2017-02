Giraffes at the Brookfield Zoo enjoyed the unseasonably warm, spring-like weather on Saturday.They usually don't have access to the outdoor habitat until mid-April, but the zoo made an exception on Saturday because of the mild temperatures.The zoo's herd, Mithra, 26; Jasari, 11; Arnieta, 10; and Potoka, 3, can be seen outdoors at Habitat Africa! The Savannah, weather permitting.