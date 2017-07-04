Fashion police, you have to grade us on a curve – we just love our country… a LOT!! Happy Birthday U.S.A.! #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/gPVp4kJ8TH — Peggy Whitson (@AstroPeggy) July 4, 2017

People across the Houston area are sporting their red, white and blue for the Fourth of July.Even NASA astronauts are showing their love for America in space.We want to see your photos. How are you celebrating the holiday? Email your photos or videos to news@abc13.com or use #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.