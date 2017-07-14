Pflugerville PD joins Twitter with Austin Powers GIF

Well, we figured if we were going to practice 21st Century Policing, we'd better get with the 21st century. Hello, Twitter! #FirstTweet pic.twitter.com/q4DJTTEkGz — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) July 12, 2017

Actual footage of our officers leaving their patrol vehicles to answer calls today. Stay hydrated out there, pfolks! #atxweather #PfTX pic.twitter.com/FCw0HXPZl3 — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) July 13, 2017

Our recruits practiced traffic maneuvers this week in the Bryan/CS area. This J-Turn move can be used to quickly escape a bad situation. 🚓 pic.twitter.com/I2kMYk65OV — Pflugerville Police (@Pf_Police) July 14, 2017

The Pflugerville Police Department has joined Twitter with a splash of fun tweets.Pflugerville Police says their mission is to actively engage their community by inspiring trust and respect to keep those we serve safe.