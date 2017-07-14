SOCIETY

Pflugerville PD joins Twitter with Austin Powers GIF

The Pflugerville Police Department has joined Twitter with a splash of fun tweets. (KTRK)

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
The Pflugerville Police Department has joined Twitter with a splash of fun tweets.


Pflugerville Police says their mission is to actively engage their community by inspiring trust and respect to keep those we serve safe.

