Going to the Domecoming? What you need to know before you go

What you need to know if you're going to the Domecoming celebrating the Astrodome. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday is a big day for fans who will get to step into the Astrodome one last time.

The opportunity is part of the Domecoming party celebrating the 53rd anniversary of the "8th Wonder of the World."

Tickets were free, but they're already gone.

If you were lucky enough to snag one, here are some things to keep in mind before you head out to NRG Park.

- Gates open at 4 p.m., but the party doesn't get started until 5 p.m.
- You can bring bags and purses, but they must be 11" x 17" or smaller.
- Cameras are also allowed, but you'll have to keep drones, selfie sticks, coolers and outside food at home.
- Parking is free. Go to the orange and red lots.
- You'll need to show your ticket upon entering. Entry ends at 8 p.m.


This is the final chance to say goodbye to the Dome before it undergoes a major facelift.

Back in February, the Harris County Commissioners Court voted yes to a $105 million overhaul that will convert the Astrodome into an event center.

The ground level will be moved two floors up, making room for 1,400 parking spots.

If everything goes according to plan, the new and improved Astrodome will be ready by early 2020.


About 25,000 people are expected to attend Monday's night party.

The NRG Park website says the Astrodome at one point seated over 70,000 fans.

TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now

TIMELINE: the saga of the Astrodome

