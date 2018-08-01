More than 125 million people play Fortnite across the world. It's a game where players try to survive against 99 other players.
According to WSJ, parents are now shelling out $10 to $20 an hour for Fortnite tutors, because parents want their kids to score scholarships or tournament money.
The maker of the game recently pledged $100 million in prizes.
Some colleges also give games financial incentives to join their varsity teams.
In April, Eyewitness News reported that a university in Ohio was offering a $4,000 scholarship for their e-sports team in an effort to bring on the most talented Fortnite gamers.
