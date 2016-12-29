Some are saying that Hatchimals have a potty mouth. In YouTube videos, posters say the bird-like toys seem to say the F-word as they sleep.
Hatchimals, which sold out in stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas, live in a plastic egg and hatch into interactive creatures that respond to touch.
The toys make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them. Some people believe the Hatchimals are actually saying "hug me" in their sleep.
Parent company Spin Master denies the toys are saying "hug me" or swearing on their own. It noted Hatchimals make unidentifiable noises while sleeping.
"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," a spokeswoman for Spin Master told CNNMoney in a statement. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."
Recently, parents also complained that the popular toy would not hatch. Spin Master says the company is working to fix the problem.
SEE ALSO: Parents complain that Hatchimals are not hatching