CONSUMER

Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep
EMBED </>More News Videos

Parents claim Hatchimals swear in their sleep (KTRK)

CNN
Some parents are claiming a one of the popular children's Christmas gifts are the ones being naughty this holiday season.

Some are saying that Hatchimals have a potty mouth. In YouTube videos, posters say the bird-like toys seem to say the F-word as they sleep.


Hatchimals, which sold out in stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas, live in a plastic egg and hatch into interactive creatures that respond to touch.

The toys make unintelligible noises and can repeat words or phrases that humans teach them. Some people believe the Hatchimals are actually saying "hug me" in their sleep.

Parent company Spin Master denies the toys are saying "hug me" or swearing on their own. It noted Hatchimals make unidentifiable noises while sleeping.

"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," a spokeswoman for Spin Master told CNNMoney in a statement. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."

Recently, parents also complained that the popular toy would not hatch. Spin Master says the company is working to fix the problem.

SEE ALSO: Parents complain that Hatchimals are not hatching
EMBED </>More News Videos

Some parents who managed to get the hottest toy of the season are upset it's not llving up to it's name.

Related Topics:
societychristmastoysconsumer
Load Comments
CONSUMER
Digital Deal of the Day
Hatchimals not hatching
7 tips for hassle-free holiday returns
Back up your photos with more than just an online storage site
More consumer
SOCIETY
Cool places to take engagement pics
Selena makeup collection back in stores
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Santa wakeboards in flooded Australian park
More Society
Top Stories
Soldier named in deadly Apache chopper crash
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Man accused of random attack on teen suffers mental illness
HPD: Teen burglar confesses to killing woman over car
Man crushed by granite slabs at business in NW Houston
Police: Kids locked up for 3 months, nearly starved
Obama announces retaliation for Russian election hacking
Show More
Red Solo Cup inventor Robert Hulseman dies
CEO rewards entire company with a cruise
Constable: Sex texter exposed himself to minor girl
Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Man charged with DUI-for caffeine
More News
Top Video
Cop lets teen do 200 pushups for pot offense
Police: Kids locked up for 3 months, nearly starved
Man charged with DUI-for caffeine
Millions of red crabs migrate on Christmas Island
More Video