SOCIETY

Pakistanis celebrate nation's 70th anniversary in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Pakistanis in Houston celebrated the nation's birth with a photo exhibition at Hilton Houston Post Oak. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In a colorful celebration featuring art and culture, Houston's Pakistani community and local leaders gathered tonight to celebrate Pakistan's 70th anniversary of independence.

A photographic exhibition and reception at the Hilton Houston Post Oak put a spotlight on the rich and diverse artistry of Pakistan.

Houston's Consulate General of Pakistan, Aisha Farooqui, said August 14th symbolizes a national milestone in Pakistan's journey to independence.

PHOTOS: Inside the "70 Years of Pakistan" reception


"It is a day that marks the birth of Pakistan as a sovereign country in the international community, but also a day when we remember the sacrifices that millions of people made to not only achieve a new country, but in search of dream and a hope for liberty and freedom," Farooqui said.

Farooqui said she hoped the cultural and creative side of Pakistan shone through at tonight's independence event.

"That's the side that often gets kept from other news coming from Pakistan," Farooqui said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyartphotographypakistancultureHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
Saturday Extra
Check This Out Houston
More Society
Top Stories
S. Houston man, 82, evicted after decades in home
Football star dies chasing dream to become police officer
Man threatens female driver with a gun in the Heights
Suspect could be connected to 8 violent robberies
Texas A&M cancels planned white nationalist rally
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale tomorrow
2 robbery suspects on the run in Montgomery Co.
Show More
Gert strengthens into season's 2nd hurricane
Dashcam released in controversial strip search
Under Armour CEO steps down from Trump business council
Swift justice: Jury takes Taylor's side in groping suit
North Carolina protesters topple Confederate statue
More News
Top Video
Man threatens female driver with a gun in the Heights
Gert strengthens into season's 2nd hurricane
Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale tomorrow
S. Houston man, 82, evicted after decades in home
More Video