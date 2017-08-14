Pakistanis celebrate nation's 70th anniversary in Houston

In a colorful celebration featuring art and culture, Houston's Pakistani community and local leaders gathered tonight to celebrate Pakistan's 70th anniversary of independence.A photographic exhibition and reception at the Hilton Houston Post Oak put a spotlight on the rich and diverse artistry of Pakistan.Houston's Consulate General of Pakistan, Aisha Farooqui, said August 14th symbolizes a national milestone in Pakistan's journey to independence."It is a day that marks the birth of Pakistan as a sovereign country in the international community, but also a day when we remember the sacrifices that millions of people made to not only achieve a new country, but in search of dream and a hope for liberty and freedom," Farooqui said.Farooqui said she hoped the cultural and creative side of Pakistan shone through at tonight's independence event."That's the side that often gets kept from other news coming from Pakistan," Farooqui said.