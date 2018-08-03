Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) --More angels are among us.
Days after we told you about a Montgomery man who took a photo of what appeared to be a glowing angel in the skies above Highway 105 near Walden, we're getting a look at another angelic-shaped cloud.
Brittany Boettcher, of Tomball, snapped this photo of what appears to be an angel in flight.
Some also think they see a smaller cherub trying to catch up behind the larger figure.
