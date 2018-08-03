Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3873061" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Unusual cloud formation in Montgomery resembles glowing angel in the sky

More angels are among us.Days after we told you about a Montgomery man who took a photo of what appeared to be a glowing angel in the skies above Highway 105 near Walden, we're getting a look at another angelic-shaped cloud.Brittany Boettcher, of Tomball, snapped this photo of what appears to be an angel in flight.Some also think they see a smaller cherub trying to catch up behind the larger figure.We'd love to see all of your weather photos. You can share them with us using #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.