SOCIETY

Outpouring of support for Barbra Bush at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum

EMBED </>More Videos

Outpouring of support for former First Lady at family's museum (KTRK)

By
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
News of Former First Lady Barbra Bush declining health has sparked an increase in visitors at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.

Ground crews are working in a secluded area behind the library where Bush's final resting place is being planned.

According to many sources, she will be laid to rest right next to her daughter Robin, who died of Leukemia at age 3.

"To learn more about her life, her legacy, and to learn more about what she's done for the world before she passes," Texas A&M senior Sam Moffatt said.

Moffatt says he and the university's singing cadets were invited to perform for the Bush family last May at their home in Maine.

He says the former First Lady was gracious, kind, funny and honest.

Warren Finch, the library's director, said the last time he saw Mrs. Bush on the grounds was just a few months ago.

RELATED: Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health, according to spokesperson

EMBED More News Videos

Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldlibraries
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Outrage over business cited for flying military flags
Schlitterbahn Galveston opens for summer 2018 season Saturday
'LA MIGRA': Traditional after school game being called racist
Restaurateur's daughter recalls growing up with the Bushes
More Society
Top Stories
Witnesses: Passenger killed was nearly sucked out of plane
Passenger account from inside Southwest plane
Starbucks to close all stores at once for racial-bias education
Man charged after opening fire on Pct. 4 deputies in Atascocita
HPD: Guard shoots 3 men trying to break into gun store
Outrage over business cited for flying military flags
Tourists stranded in Mexico after airline ends service
Starbucks CEO met with 2 men arrested in Philly store
Show More
Supreme Court strikes down part of immigration law
8-year-old boy at school slashes 3 students with knife
Houston man charged in deadly 6-vehicle crash appears in court
Fugitive grandma accused of killing 2 spotted in Corpus Christi
Robber to clerk: 'I know you are smart, it's not worth it'
More News