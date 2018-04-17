EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3347131" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former First Lady Barbara Bush is in failing health

News of Former First Lady Barbra Bush declining health has sparked an increase in visitors at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station.Ground crews are working in a secluded area behind the library where Bush's final resting place is being planned.According to many sources, she will be laid to rest right next to her daughter Robin, who died of Leukemia at age 3."To learn more about her life, her legacy, and to learn more about what she's done for the world before she passes," Texas A&M senior Sam Moffatt said.Moffatt says he and the university's singing cadets were invited to perform for the Bush family last May at their home in Maine.He says the former First Lady was gracious, kind, funny and honest.Warren Finch, the library's director, said the last time he saw Mrs. Bush on the grounds was just a few months ago.