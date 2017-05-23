Osteen family criticized for doing 'Hook Em Horns' sign

Lakewood Church pastors Joel Osteen and his wife Victoria are getting some flak for flashing University of Texas at Austin's Hook Em sign.The Osteens posted a photo of themselves with their son, Jonathan, who just graduated from UT.While the photo was meant to celebrate his achievement, some people weren't too happy with the gesture. They criticized them saying that they were flashing the sign of the devil.For those of you who are not aware, the Hook Em sign in Texas means cattle or longhorns, which is UT's mascot.