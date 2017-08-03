HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The 13th annual Operation Backpack school supply drive is just around the corner. Cissa Madero with the YMCA of Greater Houston and Camren Heard, an 11-year old recipient of a backpack and school supplies, discuss the program's impact.
According to Madero, the drive can actually boost youngsters' self-esteem because they are able to start school with all the classroom tools they need to do their best work.
Operation Backpack is scheduled for Aug. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ABC13 studios at 3310 Bissonnet.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff