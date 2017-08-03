ABC13 VIVA

Operation Backpack drive sets local students up for success

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of local students. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 13th annual Operation Backpack school supply drive is just around the corner. Cissa Madero with the YMCA of Greater Houston and Camren Heard, an 11-year old recipient of a backpack and school supplies, discuss the program's impact.

According to Madero, the drive can actually boost youngsters' self-esteem because they are able to start school with all the classroom tools they need to do their best work.

Operation Backpack is scheduled for Aug. 4 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ABC13 studios at 3310 Bissonnet.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
societyABC13 VivaABC13 & Youoperation backpackcharitybe inspirededucationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC13 VIVA
NHPO program benefits HISD performing arts students
Back to school health drive helps kids get immunized
Pasadena names first Hispanic police chief
Mexican modern art exhibit on display at MFAH
More ABC13 Viva
SOCIETY
NHPO program benefits HISD performing arts students
Back to school health drive helps kids get immunized
Pasadena names first Hispanic police chief
Meet the man who makes Houston dance
More Society
Top Stories
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
Barge free after getting stuck at mouth of ship channel
Baytown ambulance flips over in collision with vehicle
Jury deciding sentence for woman convicted in officer's death
Woman accused in common-law husband's death in court
Teen fighting for her life after being hit by pick-up
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille joins Houston Restaurant Weeks
Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown club
Show More
WATCH: TV anchors jolted by quake mid-newscast
Pasadena names first Hispanic police chief
NAACP travel warning issued throughout Missouri
Workers trapped on Alaska fishing boat now home
Police looking for missing man last seen in N. Houston
More News
Top Video
Back to school health drive helps kids get immunized
Pasadena names first Hispanic police chief
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille joins Houston Restaurant Weeks
Meet the man who makes Houston dance
More Video