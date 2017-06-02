SUSSEX, Wisconsin (KTRK) --Residents in Sussex, Wisconsin were doing double takes after a partial paint job on the water tower, leaving the word "sex" behind.
A contractor told TMJ4 that it wasn't their intent to leave the tower like that. They were trying to paint the city's name on it but had to stop after the first three letters.
He said the workers ran into a venting issue and had to stop to let the paint dry.
"We kind of like the honks when they go by and a little bit of the road traffic. When do you ever get a chance to paint sex on a water tower," contractor Jesse Sheets said.
Sheets said the sign will be painted over soon, but they still have to paint the other side of the tower. He said he can't guarantee it won't happen again.