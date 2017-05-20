Olympian Michael Phelps visits Texas Children's Hospital

SOCIETY

Patients at Texas Children's Hospital and their families received the surprise of a lifetime earlier this week: a visit from an Olympic gold medalist.

Famed swimmer Michael Phelps stopped by the hospital to spend one-on-one time with patients at the Texas Children's Cancer Center. He offered words of encouragement to let the families know they are not alone in their fight against cancer and emphasized the importance of pushing forward with continued endurance.

Phelps then continued to headline the hospital's annual Evening with a Legend fundraiser, which included an intimate conversation between Phelps and Emmy award-winning journalist Andrea Kremer. The event raised over $1.2 million for Texas Children's Cancer Center.

