Oldest living Aggie celebrates 107th birthday

The oldest living Aggie turned 107 on Aug. 1. (Courtesy AggieNetwork.com)

A Texas A&M graduate who made a big contribution to the university and happens to be its oldest living alumni is celebrating his 107th birthday today, Aug. 1.

Tom C. "Ike" Morris, a Texas native, graduated from Texas A&M in 1933. Morris was on a committee that helped design the iconic Aggie ring, and the university said Morris was the one who suggested that only seniors be able to purchase the ring.

During his time at A&M, Morris also competed on the school's track team. University officials presented him with a commemorative track baton during a recent birthday celebration.

Upon graduating, Morris enrolled in the military and served on D Day plus 1 and the Battle of the Bulge. He was recently presented with the French Legion of Honor for his service in World War II.

