Oldest living Aggie celebrates 107th birthday

Two Aggies who graduated 40 years apart were united by an unexpected discovery when a class ring missing for 25 years reappeared.

A Texas A&M graduate who made a big contribution to the university and happens to be its oldest living alumni is celebrating his 107th birthday today, Aug. 1.Tom C. "Ike" Morris, a Texas native, graduated from Texas A&M in 1933. Morris was on a committee that helped design the iconic Aggie ring, and the university said Morris was the one who suggested that only seniors be able to purchase the ring.During his time at A&M, Morris also competed on the school's track team. University officials presented him with a commemorative track baton during a recent birthday celebration.Upon graduating, Morris enrolled in the military and served on D Day plus 1 and the Battle of the Bulge. He was recently presented with the French Legion of Honor for his service in World War II.