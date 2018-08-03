RETIREMENT

Ronald 'Pookie' Hall sent off with last radio call after 32 years without a sick day at Texas City police

Texas City PD pays tribute to officer who is retiring after 32 years

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Senior Patrol Officer Ronald "Pookie" Hall was so dedicated to the community he served, that he never took a sick day in his 32 years at work.

On his final day on duty, Texas City police sent Hall off to retirement with a brief but well-deserved tribute over the radio.

In his final radio call, which was captured on camera and posted to the police department's Facebook page, dispatcher Debralee Fleming, salutes Hall for not only his continuous work but also being the longest-serving African-American officer in the department.

In the video, after getting the call, Hall is seen putting his hand over his heart to hold back any emotion from the tribute.

"Congratulations to Officer Hall for a job well done," the police department stated in the Facebook post.
