A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.