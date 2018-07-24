SOCIETY

Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's job interview

EMBED </>More Videos

Officer helps homeless man shave. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 24, 2018. (WPVI)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida --
A police officer in Tallahassee, Florida went above and beyond the call of duty.

Officer Tony Carlson spotted a homeless man struggling to shave.

He helped fix the clipper and shaved the man's beard for him.

It turns out the man was trying to clean up for a job interview he had at a McDonald's.

It's not known if the man got the job, but he had one supporter in blue rooting for him.

SEE ALSO: Houston officer prays with man after responding to alleged dispute at SW Houston apartments

EMBED More News Videos

Houston police officer prays with man after responding to dispute at SW Houston apartments

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldpolice officerhomelessjobsFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
'Maine Sea Goddess' loses title immediately over photos
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
More Society
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News