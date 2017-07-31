Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2177253" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Oklahoma police officer adopted a young boy after he was rescued from an abusive home

Sgt. Robert "Bobby" Bagley was able to return a young girl's toy dinosaurs after they were stolen.

A police officer in Maryland caught a struggling mother stealing packs of diapers. But instead of arresting her, he offered her some help.The Laurel Police Department posted a picture of Officer Bennett Johns buying two packs of diapers.Johns says the woman paid for her groceries but didn't have enough to buy the diapers.Johns still gave the woman a citation. The city is also helping her find social services.