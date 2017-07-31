POLICE OFFICER

Officer buys diapers for mom who tried to steal them

LAUREL, Maryland (KTRK) --
A police officer in Maryland caught a struggling mother stealing packs of diapers. But instead of arresting her, he offered her some help.

The Laurel Police Department posted a picture of Officer Bennett Johns buying two packs of diapers.


Johns says the woman paid for her groceries but didn't have enough to buy the diapers.

Johns still gave the woman a citation. The city is also helping her find social services.

Related Topics:
societyfeel goodpolice officerfacebookMaryland
