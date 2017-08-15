SOCIETY

Obama's Charlottesville message one of the most liked tweets in history

United States former President Barack Obama leaves after giving his speech at the "Seeds&Chips - Global Food Innovation" summit, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, May 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Former President Barack Obama's twitter response to a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is on track to make history.

Obama shared the words of former South African president Nelson Mandela in a series of posts on Twitter.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion..." Obama wrote. The tweet featured a photograph of Obama peering into a window filled with young children of a number of racial backgrounds. By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time.


In subsequent tweets, Obama continued the quote, which read: "People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love... For love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite." The phrases are a line of text from Mandela's autobiography, "Long Walk to Freedom."

According to Twitter-tracking site Favstar, the former president's tweet was the second-most-liked tweet of all time, surpassing talk show host Ellen Degeneres' selfie tweet at the Academy Awards back in 2014. Ariana Grande's tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybarack obamanelson mandelacharlottesville demonstrationstwitter
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
Tattoo parlor lets gumball machine choose your design
Check This Out Houston
Texans cheerleaders visiting Texas Children's Hospital
More Society
Top Stories
Teen in Amber Alert and male suspect in custody
SKETCH: Suspect attacked teen on jogging trail
HISD says 'glass half full' when it comes to ratings
Teens accused of stealing donation jar from restaurant
Simone Askew is 1st black woman to lead W. Point cadets
Family of man murdered in March renew call for help
Bond set for mom accused of abandoning hours-old baby
Trooper returns to duty year after crash
Show More
82-year-old man evicted after decades in home
This is why you sat in Ship Channel Bridge traffic
Tickets for Nutcracker Market go on sale today
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
3-year-old found buried in pile of trash in car
More News
Photos
Incredible mansion hits market in Memorial area
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
More Photos