NYPD officer proposes at TCS NYC Marathon finish line

Joe Torres has the story of an NYPD officer who proposed to another officer at the TCS NYC Marathon.

NEW YORK --
What better way to end the TCS New York City Marathon than with a marriage proposal?

Two NYPD officers ran the race together, and at the finish line, Officer Ramos got down on one knee for Officer Nemtzov.

The NYPD tweeted its good wishes:


If you can run a marathon in the rain together, then life as a married couple should be easy.

