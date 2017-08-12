LOTTERY

Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot

The winning numbers have been drawn for the Powerball jackpot.

The numbers are 20-24-26-35-49-19.

A $393 million Mega Millions drawing was held Friday. There was one winner in Illinois.

This was the fifth largest prize in the game's 15 year history.

With all that cash on the line, gamblers are looking for ways to get an edge on the competition, including being strategic about which numbers give the best odds.

The most common Powerball numbers drawn are 26, 16, and 41.
