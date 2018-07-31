An old shipping container might look not look like much to most people. But when Mark Cook looks inside a shipping container, he envisions a bed, a shower, a bathroom - a place for a veteran in need to call home.
Cook's non-profit, Green Zone Housing, converts shipping containers into homes for homeless and distressed veterans.
We caught up with Cook to learn more about Green Zone Housing's plans for the future.
Non-profit turns shipping containers into homes for veterans
