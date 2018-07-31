ABC13 & YOU

Non-profit turns shipping containers into homes for veterans

Green Zone Housing turns shipping containers into affordable housing for homeless and distressed veterans. (KTRK)

Laura Taglialavore
An old shipping container might look not look like much to most people. But when Mark Cook looks inside a shipping container, he envisions a bed, a shower, a bathroom - a place for a veteran in need to call home.

Cook's non-profit, Green Zone Housing, converts shipping containers into homes for homeless and distressed veterans.

We caught up with Cook to learn more about Green Zone Housing's plans for the future.
