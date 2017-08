There were no winners to the $323 million top prize in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.The national lotto game's jackpot rolls over for this Saturday's draw of an estimated $356 million.The winning numbers areand. The powerplay was 4x.Three tickets won the "Match 5" prize of $1 million, including one sold in the Heights.Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to nearly $400 million. This is after no one won the big prize in Tuesday night's drawing The winning numbers in Tuesday night's Mega Million's drawing were:Mega Ball:. The Megaplier was 2x.The jackpot for Friday's drawing is now $382 Million.