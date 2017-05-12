NICU nurses caring for colleagues' bundles of joy

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit have the difficult responsibility of caring for premature babies every day.
Four NICU nurses at Children's Memorial Herman Hospital have gained new perspective as nurses and mothers when they became mothers to patients in their own unit.
Leslie Schafer's son was born three years ago. When she didn't hear her baby cry, she knew something was wrong. As her heart dropped, she says her co-workers' were there to pick it back-up.
"They are heroes in my eyes. Because they took care of my baby," said Schafer.
Just a few weeks ago, baby Olivia brought joy to first time mom and nurse Kristi Smith.
When Olivia was born, she was just a few pounds and quickly went into surgery.
"She was ended up having surgery two weeks after she was born because she had a little rotation of her intestines," said Smith.
Smith says it was the care of her colleagues who were once in her shoes that made all the difference.
"They are very comforting. They make sure that I understand what's going on," said Smith.
This Mothers' Day, Smith and baby Olivia may still be in the NICU, but Smith feels hopeful they'll get to go home soon.
For all that you do as the most amazing, resilient, selfless nurses and mothers in Houston, a well-deserved Foti High Five.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff