Nicki Minaj offers to help a dozen fans pay college expenses

Nicki Minaj pays college expenses for a dozen fans. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Nicki Minaj took a break from prepping for her highly-anticipated fourth studio album by offering to help fans pay off college tuition, student loans, and other educational expenses, ABC News reports.

It started with a contest to join the rapper at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, in which fans had to tweet Minaj using the hashtag, #NickiBBMAs.

When one fan suggested that the "Starships" rapper instead pay their college tuition, Minaj responded to the challenge.

"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she tweeted around midnight Saturday. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"



Minaj initially had one stipulation, her fans had to have a 4.0 grade-point average. "If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she wrote to one person.


But when the rapper learned a follower needed only $3,000 to cover the cost of three classes, she agreed. She wrote to that person, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"



She told a person who posted a screenshot of a bill for $1,069, "Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info."



Minaj ended her charity spree with a simple tweet: "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."

She added that she'll "do some more in a month or 2."



ABC News reached out to a rep for Minaj, but has yet to hear back.

