The rap star was on Twitter promoting a contest to win a trip with her to the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Then one fan suggested Minaj pay for their college tuition instead, and the rapper took the challenge.
"Show me straight A's that I can verify w/ur school and I'll pay it," she tweeted around midnight Saturday. "Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?"
Minaj initially had one stipulation, her fans had to have a 4.0 grade-point average. "If u give me a 4.0 then I'll keep my end of the bargain," she wrote to one person.
But when the rapper learned a follower needed only $3,000 to cover the cost of three classes, she agreed. She wrote to that person, "That's it? I'll send it tmrw. dm me ur bank info babe. Next!"
She told a person who posted a screenshot of a bill for $1,069, "Yes I'll pay it. Send ur info."
Minaj ended her charity spree with a simple tweet: "Ok u guys. It's been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left."
She added that she'll "do some more in a month or 2."
ABC News reached out to a rep for Minaj, but has yet to hear back.
