SOCIETY

Newlyweds trade in traditional wedding cake for piñata instead

EMBED </>More Videos

A California couple decides to skip the wedding cake and instead smashes a wedding cake shaped piñata. (The Quail & The Dove Wedding Films )

Los Angeles couple Karen Chan and Clayton Lee didn't want to follow the norm when they tied to knot, so they decided to smash tradition in the form of a piñata shaped like a wedding cake..

In front of approximately 180 guests at La Chureya, a luxury villa in Palm Springs, California, the couple took turns whacking the piñata until Mexican treats, bubble blowers, party poppers, and little booze filled chocolates came pouring out.

"It was also an act of semi-rebellion against traditions. We just wanted to do our own thing," Lee said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyweddingpartyfeel goodwatercoolerfun stuff
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Florida teen wins $500 a week for life in lottery
This app lets you 'date celebrities discreetly'
Indoor ax throwing venue opens in Houston
Couple meets in person 3 years after swiping right
More Society
Top Stories
Armed Wingstop worker chases down and shoots robber
Trump to bar transgender individuals from armed forces
Widow gives birth to cop's baby 2 years after his death
Man stabbed to death by random ranting stranger
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Newborn abandoned at grocery store in Arizona
How 20 million mosquitoes should be a good thing
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
Show More
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
African dust moves out, chance of rain blows in today
Wounded San Antonio officer returns fire, killing suspect
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
American Airlines workers protest over lost jobs
More News
Top Video
Create a Houston dog for James Coney Island
Vegas heist and kidnapping ends with failed bike purchase
Apply now! Prince William and Duchess Kate are hiring
Police looking for monkey who bit girl at Buc-ee's
More Video